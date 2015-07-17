Ensuring Access to Clinical Trials Act of 2015 passed by US Senate

The Ensuring Access to Clinical Trials Act of 2015, which was introduced by Senators Ron Wyden (Democrat, Oregon), Orrin Hatch (Republican, Utah), Edward Markey (Democrat, Maryland) and Sherrod Brown (Democrat, Ohio) and co-sponsored by an additional 12 Senators, was passed yesterday.
The Act would make permanent the Improving Access to Clinical Trials Act of 2009 (IACT). IACT passed in 2010, and is set to expire in October. It would eliminate barriers to participate in clinical trials for people with rare diseases.
IACT allows those living with rare diseases to participate in clinical trials without counting up to $2,000 of the compensation they receive as income when calculating eligibility for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Medicaid. Previously, some people with rare diseases could not participate in clinical research for fear that the compensation would make them ineligible to receive government medical benefits. This issue also compounded the struggle researchers faced in recruiting people for clinical trials from already limited patient populations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze