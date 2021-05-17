Entresto data disappoint at annual meeting of ACC

At the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology (ACC), poor results for Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) have disappointed.

Results from the LIFE study, sponsored by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), show the combination drug could not improve on valsartan alone in treating severe heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

The Swiss firm presented the data on Monday at the event, which is being held virtually due to the pandemic.