Entresto data disappoint at annual meeting of ACC

At the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology (ACC), poor results for Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) have disappointed.
Results from the LIFE study, sponsored by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), show the combination drug could not improve on valsartan alone in treating severe heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).
The Swiss firm presented the data on Monday at the event, which is being held virtually due to the pandemic.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze