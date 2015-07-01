Eolas Therapeutics and AstraZeneca partner to EORA for multiple indications

Eolas Therapeutics, Inc. announced today that is has entered into a worldwide license and partnership agreement with AstraZeneca on the Eolas’ orexin-1 receptor antagonist (EORA) program for smoking cessation and other anti-addiction indications.

The EORA program was awarded a Blueprint Neurotherapeutics (BPN) grant from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the development of the program from the preclinical stage through Phase I clinical trials.

Deal potentially worth more than $145 million