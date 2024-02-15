Erasca signs collaboration with Novartis

San Diego, USA-based precision oncology company Erasca (Nasdaq: ERAS) announced two clinical trial collaboration and supply agreements (CTCSAs) with Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) for the MEK inhibitor Mekinist (trametinib), with the news edging Erasca’s shares up 3.6% to $1.73 by close of trading on Wednesday.
Erasca noted that the accord will support the clinical development of the pan-RAF inhibitor naporafenib in combination with trametinib for the treatment of patients with RAS Q61X solid tumors in the Phase Ib SEACRAFT-1 trial and in patients with previously treated NRAS-mutant (NRASm) unresectable or metastatic melanoma in the randomized, pivotal Phase III SEACRAFT-2 trial.
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