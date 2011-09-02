Erbitux and Gilenya added to Australia's PBS listing

More than 400,000 Australians will benefit from new subsidized medicines, effective September 1, as Minister for Health and Ageing Nicola Roxon announced that German drug major Merck KGaA’s cancer drug Erbitux (cetuximab) and Swiss major Novartis’ new multiple sclerosis treatment Gilenya (fingolimod) have been added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).
Ms Roxon explained that the A$200 million ($210.6 million) announcement includes the expansion of the listing of cetuximab to include the treatment of patients with late stage bowel cancer. The listing will assist around 2,700 patients per year who would otherwise have to pay up to A$30,000 a year for treatment, she noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze