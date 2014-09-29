ESMO 2014: Roche's cobimetinib and Perjeta; Specialised Therapeutics Australia's anamorelin

Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) presented positive results from a Phase III study of cobimetinib plus Zelboraf (vemurafenib) in people with advanced melanoma against the use of Zelboraf alone.

Those with previously untreated BRAF V600 mutation-positive, advanced melanoma who received the MEK inhibitor cobimetinib and Zelboraf had significantly higher rates of progression-free survival than those treated with Zelboraf alone.

The findings were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, in Madrid, Spain, and Roche has submitted an EU marketing authorization application for the combination therapy in the treatment of BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma.