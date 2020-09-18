ESMO 2020: AstraZeneca reveals five-year data for Lynparza

Data presented at the 2020 annual congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) show long-term progression-free survival (PFS) benefit versus placebo for Lynparza (olaparib).
AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) are testing the PARP blocker as a first-line maintenance treatment in people with newly diagnosed, advanced BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer.
People in the trial, dubbed SOLO-1, had had a complete or partial response following platinum-based chemotherapy. Five-year follow-up showed a reduction in the risk of disease progression or death by 67%.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products.
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
