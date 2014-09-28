ESMO 2014: Novartis’ Afinitor; and Janssen’s Zytiga

Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) on Saturday presented final results on overall survival (OS) from a Phase III trial of Afinitor (everolimus), showing that this is the first treatment for advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NET) to provide overall survival of more than 3.5 years in Phase III trial .
Overall survival was a secondary endpoint of the trial. The findings were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, in Madrid, Spain, and are to be submitted to health authorities for inclusion in the Afinitor prescribing information.
Results from the RADIANT-3 trial showed a median OS of 44.02 months (95% confidence interval [ci]:35.61)(95% confidence interval [ci]:51.75) in the everolimus treatment arm and 37.68 months (95% ci:29.14)(95% ci:45.77) in the placebo arm. The 6.34 month difference between the two arms was not statistically significant (Hazard Ratio [HR] 0.94; 95% CI: 0.73, 1.20; p=0.300) [1]. A high crossover of patients from placebo to everolimus (85%) likely contributed to the long median OS in the placebo arm of 37.68 months and may have confounded the ability to detect a difference in the OS results.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze