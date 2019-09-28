Sunday 11 January 2026

ESMO data show G1 Therapeutics could make a difference in breast cancer

Pharmaceutical
28 September 2019
esmo_2019

North Carolina, USA-based G1 Therapeutics (Nasdaq: GTHX) has reported overall survival (OS) data at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), which suggest trilaciclib could have a significant impact in breast cancer.

The data, reported as part of a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2019 ESMO congress, were also published in The Lancet, with more data from a separate Phase II trial in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) due on Sunday.

Based on the data, the firm will begin a rolling New Drug Application (NDA) submission for SCLC, in the fourth quarter of this year. The firm has also been talking to the US regulator about the design of a Phase III trial in breast cancer.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Germany's Merck KGaA to present Bavencio data at ESMO 2019
23 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Battle of the British PARPs at ESMO 2019
28 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Rival targeted therapies take aim at bladder cancer
4 October 2019
Biotechnology
Trilaciclib's regulatory advancement signals a significant moment for supportive cancer care
26 August 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze