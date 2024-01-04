Esperion and Daiichi Sankyo resolve pending litigation

US pharma company Esperion Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ESPR) on Wednesday announced a $125 million deal with Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo’s (TYO: 4568) European subsidiary (DSE) to resolve Esperion's demand for $300 million from the company over Esperion's cholesterol reduction drugs.

DSE has agreed to pay Esperion $100 million in mid-January ahead of an anticipated Type II(a) variation approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Nilemdo (bempedoic acid) Tablet and Nustendi (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablet.