Establishing a common regulatory framework for Australia and New Zealand

As part of transitioning to an Australia New Zealand Therapeutic Products Agency (ANZTPA), Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and New Zealand’s Medsafe have commenced a further program of harmonization work that will be undertaken over the next two and a half years, which includes 14 activities across six regulatory areas.

The TGA and Medsafe have successfully completed a series of Business-2-Business projects that deliver improved access to information about therapeutic products in their respective countries, as well as enhanced cooperation between the regulators as part of their progressive harmonization ahead of an ANZTPA.

New phase of joint work