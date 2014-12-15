ETH and University of Zurich launch new translational center

Switzerland’s ETH Zurich and the University of Zurich (UZH) are taking their long-standing partnership to a new level with a new translational research center.
The two universities are founding the Wyss Translational Center Zurich (WTZ) with funds donated by Hansjörg Wyss to the ETH Zurich Foundation. The core idea and motivation behind the initiative is to ensure that knowledge from basic and preclinical research can be applied in practice more quickly; in other words, an efficient translation into new medical therapies and innovative products.
The WTZ will initially include two technology platforms – one for regenerative medicine and the other for robotics. The center will bridge disciplinary and institutional barriers and unite researchers across various disciplines, ranging from technology and medicine through to materials science, stem cell research and robotics.
