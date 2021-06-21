Ethypharm builds up European presence with Altan acquisition

French biotech Ethypharm, a specialist in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and critical care, is to buy Spanish firm Altan Pharma.
Investee subsidiary Malin Corporation, which owns around two-thirds of Altan, will receive a payment of about 68 million euros ($80 million) from the deal.
The purchase will enable the Saint-Cloud based company to extend and strengthen its presence in Spain, where Altan develops, manufactures and markets injectable medicines for hospital use.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze