EU approves first hereditary factor X deficiency drug, Coagadex

Privately-held UK manufacturer of plasma-derived protein therapies Bio Products Laboratory has been granted marketing approval by the European Medicines Agency for Coagadex (human coagulation factor X).
Coagadex is indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of bleeding episodes and for perioperative management in patients with hereditary factor X deficiency. Coagadex is the first and only treatment licensed specifically for this rare bleeding disorder in Europe. It was cleared for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration last year (The Pharma Letter October 21, 2015).
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