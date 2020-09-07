EU approves Imbruvica plus rituximab in first-line CLL

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have secured approval for a broader label for the BTK blocker Imbruvica (ibrutinib) in Europe.

The decision extends the approved indication in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) to include first-line treatment in combination with the targeted biologic therapy rituximab, and comes months after the US regulator provided approval in the same indication.

The decision is based on data from the Phase III E1912 study, which provides a favorable comparison with the established chemo-immunotherapy regimen fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and rituximab (FCR).