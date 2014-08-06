EU approves Roche’s Avastin for platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer

The European Commission has approved the use of Swiss pharma major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) blockbuster cancer drug Avastin (bevacizumab) in combination with paclitaxel, topotecan, or pegylated liposomal doxorubicin chemotherapy as a treatment for women with recurrent ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum-containing chemotherapy.

The European Union approval was based on results of the Phase III AURELIA study which involved women with recurrent, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who received either chemotherapy or Avastin in combination with chemotherapy. Results showed that the addition of Avastin to chemotherapy gave a clinically meaningful benefit, nearly doubling the median progression free survival (PFS) from 3.4 months to 6.7 months (HR=0.38, p<0.0001).

First biological to be approved for recurrent ovarian cancer