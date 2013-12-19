Friday 9 January 2026

EU Clinical Trials Regulation must put all EU patients first, says BIA

Pharmaceutical
19 December 2013
eu-big

Commenting in advance of the European Union Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) agreement on Friday (December 20) on the final compromise text of the Clinical Trials Regulation, Steve Bates, BioIndustry Association (BIA) chief executive expressed reservations about what this might contain.

He said: "The EU Clinical Trials Regulation must deliver what it set out to do: provide a simplified and efficient regulatory framework for clinical trials in the EU. The BIA calls for the Permanent Representatives to take this into account tomorrow.”

Mr Bates continued: "Such a simplified regulatory system in the EU will allow patients timely access to innovative treatments, reduce the administrative burden and costs for public and private sector researchers as well as for EU member states, and improve Europe's attractiveness as a global location for the research and development of new medicines. I fear that the political compromises in this package will do nothing to make the EU a more attractive place to conduct clinical trials - which was an initial goal of this Regulation."

Clinical trial authorization process needs streamlining

Alan Morrison, chairman of the BIA Regulatory Affairs Advisory Committee, added: "Of particular importance is the need to ensure that the authorization process for a clinical trial is streamlined. The timelines from submission to decision should not be lengthened unnecessarily as this may dilute the many potential positive impacts of the proposed EU Clinical Trials Regulation.”

Moreover, he noted: "Reports that the timeframe for decisions could be extended to over 100 days, which is a worse position than the UK consistently achieves at present, means that other EU countries may be able to delay decision making and could slow down the process for multinational trials. This could make the EU a less attractive place for conducting clinical research in future. The decision by policy makers to put in place practical checkpoints to ensure the Regulation only becomes applicable if the crucial IT system is functional is to be welcomed."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze