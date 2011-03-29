EU Commission consults on EU drug pricing/transparency rules

The European Commission yesterday launched a public consultation with regards to modernizing rules on the transparency of European Union member states’ decisions regarding the pricing and reimbursement of medicines.
The consultation invites all interested parties to share their views on the review of Council Directive 89/105/EEC, often referred to as the “Transparency Directive,” which has not been amended since 1989 despite substantial changes in the pharmaceutical market. Although the prices of medicines and reimbursement are decided at national level, the Transparency Directive is aimed at facilitating the free movement of medicines in the EU. The deadline for submitting contributions is May 25, 2011.
European Commission Vice President Antonio Tajani, Commissioner for Industry and Entrepreneurship, said: "Transparent in pricing and reimbursement procedures contribute to maintaining a dynamic pharmaceutical market and can help diminish the strain on public health budgets. The time has come to rejuvenate the existing framework: public authorities, companies and, above all, citizens will benefit from a more modern set of rules."
