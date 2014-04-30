EU health ministers agree on joint vaccination procurements

European Union health ministers, during an informal meeting in Athens, Greece, laid the groundwork for an agreement due to be signed by member states in June concerning future joint vaccination procurements in order to save funds, said European Commissioner for Health Tonio Borg, reported by the Chinese state news service Xinhua.
The draft deal was reached after a two-day informal meeting in Athens which was promoted by the EU Commission and the Greek presidency of the Council of the European Union during the first half of this year.
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