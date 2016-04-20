EU member states urged to support the Dutch Presidency’s vision on access to affordable medicines

20 civil society associations are urging European Union member states to support the Dutch EU Presidency’s vision on access to affordable medicines. The call for backing comes as Health Ministers meet in Amsterdam this week, according to posting on the website of the European Public Health Alliance.

The joint statement by groups such as the EPHA, BUKO Pharma-Kampagne, Health Action International, Médecins Sans Frontières - Access Campaign and Universities Allied for Essential Medicines – Europe, to name just a few, states the following: