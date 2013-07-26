EU regulator finds no added pancreatic risks for GLP-1 diabetes drugs

Having finalized a review of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1)-based diabetes therapies, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has concluded that presently available data do not confirm recent concerns over an increased risk of pancreatic adverse events with these medicines.

The EMA started it investigation after an announcement by the US Food and Drug Administration, revealing it is evaluating unpublished new findings that suggest an increased risk of pancreatitis in this group of diabetes treatments (The Pharma Letter March 15).