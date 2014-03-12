EU steps forward in adoption of Nagoya Protocol on genetic resources

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has welcomed the European Parliament resolution on the conclusion by the European Union of the Nagoya Protocol, as well as the adoption of the EU Regulation on Access to Genetic Resources and the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from their utilization.
These are a step forward in the long process towards implementation of the Nagoya Protocol, which will only enter into force after 50 countries have ratified it. The EU’s ratification is the 30th but will certainly give a major boost to the international effort.
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