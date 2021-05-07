Sunday 11 January 2026

EU Strategy for the development and availability of therapeutics

Pharmaceutical
7 May 2021
european_commission_large

Over the past weeks, vaccination is really starting to pick up the pace across the European Union. The numbers speak for themselves. Last week we saw more than 34 million doses delivered - a record in deliveries until now. By now we have passed the milestone of 200 million deliveries in the EU, commented European Commissioner Stella Kyriakides at a press conference yesterday.

While the EU now has four authorized vaccines, there is one authorized medicine, remdesivir. The EC’s Strategy on COVID-19 Therapeutics aims to change this situation.

“We have said that we will leave no stone unturned at the beginning of the pandemic. The Strategy on COVID-19 Therapeutics we are presenting today, adds another stone to our COVID-19 response. It is crucial that alongside vaccines, we also step up our work on therapeutics, and bring the different strands of our work together to speed up recovery, reduce hospital stays and save lives. To help those who are experiencing more long-term effects of this disease. This is also taking a major toll on people, as many of us already know,” said Ms Kyriakides.

