Wednesday 29 April 2026

EU trade group advises on clinical trial conduct during COVID-19

Pharmaceutical
9 April 2020
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The leading trade group representing the European pharma industry has released guidance on managing clinical trials under the changing circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

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