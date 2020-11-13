Sunday 11 January 2026

EU ups contribution to COVAX to 500 million euros to secure COVID-19 vaccines for low and middle-income countries

13 November 2020
The European Union announced yesterday that it will contribute an additional 100 million euros ($117.6 million) in grant funding to support the COVAX Facility to secure access to the future COVID-19 vaccine in low and middle-income countries.

The funds will complement the 400 million euros in guarantees the EU already committed for COVAX, making the Union one of the leading donors. With this new contribution, the EU is further stepping up investment in support of the global recovery.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made the announcement on Thursday at the virtual Paris Peace Forum, where world leaders and international organizations are discussing the global response and the recovery from the pandemic. Also attending were the Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, and the Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides.

