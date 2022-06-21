Euan Menzies replaces Jim Datin as BioAgilytix CEO

Privately-held contract research organization BioAgilytix Labs has announced the appointment of Euan Menzies as chairman and chief executive.

Mr Menzies is replacing Jim Datin, who has served as chief executive at the North Carolina company since 2013, during which time he has been credited for leading the firm through a period of exponential growth while maintaining impressive customer satisfaction and employee retention rankings.

Mr Datin, who will continue to serve as a non-executive member of the board of directors, said it had been an “incredible experience to serve as chief executive during this period of growth and transformation.”