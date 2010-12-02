Eurand agrees to around $583 million acquisition by Axcan

Dutch specialty pharmaceutical company, Eurand NV (Nasdaq: EURX) has agreed to be acquired by privately-held US firm Axcan Holdings, which is focused on the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, for $12.00 per share in cash, a premium of 9.4% on its Tuesday closing price. The fully diluted equity value of the transaction is approximately $583 million. Eurand's shares rose 8.3% to $11.87 in morning trading on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the accord, which has been unanimously backed by Eurand’s independent directors, it is anticipated that a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axcan will shortly commence a tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of Eurand. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2011.