Europe adopting US strategies to diagnose and treat ADHD

The impending publication of the fifth edition of the American Psychiatric Association's (APA) Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V) later this month may affect diagnosis rates of conditions such as attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), both in the USA and worldwide, says new analysis by GBI Research.

GBI’s new report states that the attitudes of parents, physicians, and wider society towards behavioral disorders can often impact the treatment market, and diagnosis rates of ADHD may be impacted by newer and superior diagnosis guidelines.