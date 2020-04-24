Europe's COVID-19 battle: Getting needed data to ensure the supply of medicines

By implementing their pandemic preparedness plans back in January 2020, member companies of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) have been able to achieve as much as a 260% increase in production in some cases, according to the trade group.

Speaking after Thursday’s call with Health Commissioner Kyriakides and Commissioner Breton, EFPIA director general Nathalie Moll said: “Because of the dramatic increases in production capacity by EFPIA member companies, there are enough innovative medicines being manufactured and supplied to meet the needs of patients across Europe. However, export bans, restrictions and requisitioning of medicines continue to exist across the EU. This can mean that despite companies producing more than enough medicines for patients across Europe as a whole, stockpiles of medicines in one country and/or restriction to medicines movement lead to shortages for patients in other EU countries. We strongly support the Commission’s continued call for solidarity and a coordinated and united approach.”

Patient-level demand