Thursday 5 March 2026

Europe's COVID-19 battle: Getting needed data to ensure the supply of medicines

Pharmaceutical
24 April 2020
efpia-big-3

By implementing their pandemic preparedness plans back in January 2020, member companies of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) have been able to achieve as much as a 260% increase in production in some cases, according to the trade group.

Speaking after Thursday’s call with Health Commissioner Kyriakides and Commissioner Breton, EFPIA director general Nathalie Moll said: “Because of the dramatic increases in production capacity by EFPIA member companies, there are enough innovative medicines being manufactured and supplied to meet the needs of patients across Europe. However, export bans, restrictions and requisitioning of medicines continue to exist across the EU. This can mean that despite companies producing more than enough medicines for patients across Europe as a whole, stockpiles of medicines in one country and/or restriction to medicines movement lead to shortages for patients in other EU countries. We strongly support the Commission’s continued call for solidarity and a coordinated and united approach.”

Patient-level demand

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
EFPIA publishes coronavirus pledges
1 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
EFPIA seeks to show united front with EU
27 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
EFPIA calls pharma's COVID-19 efforts 'unprecedented'
12 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
Canada commits C$1 billion to fund fight against COVID-19
24 April 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Prolium launches with $50 million Series A financing
Biotechnology
Prolium launches with $50 million Series A financing
4 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Bayer shares tumble as 2026 guidance misses estimates
4 March 2026
Generics
FDA approves first generic of Flovent HFA for asthma
4 March 2026
Biotechnology
Candid lists via Rallybio reverse merger, adds $505m financing
4 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
NeuroOne brings in new CBO to advance neurology ambitions
4 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Latigo appoints Neha Krishnamohan as CFO and CBO
4 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Share tumbles and jobs to go after Theravance failure
4 March 2026

Company Spotlight

Esperion Therapeutics
A commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oral therapies for patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and cardiovascular risk. Esperion’s portfolio centers on small-molecule ATP-citrate lyase inhibitors designed as non-statin options for lipid lowering.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Bayer shares tumble as 2026 guidance misses estimates
4 March 2026
NeuroOne brings in new CBO to advance neurology ambitions
4 March 2026
Latigo appoints Neha Krishnamohan as CFO and CBO
4 March 2026
Share tumbles and jobs to go after Theravance failure
4 March 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze