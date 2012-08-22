Europe's drug pricing sent askew by economic crash

The European Union faced further fallout from the global financial crisis this year, and the region’s health care industry has seen pricing changes to reflect this, claims a new report by health care experts GlobalData.
Titled Global Healthcare Policy Analysis 2012 – Regulatory, Pricing, and Reimbursement Assessment, this states that the on-going sovereign debt crisis is directly affecting the European health care sector, as government solutions to money worries in Spain, Portugal, Italy and, especially Greece, include cost-cutting in national health care programs as an important aspect.
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