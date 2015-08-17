Europe’s IMI research world class, report reveals

The excellence of research supported by the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) is confirmed by a detailed analysis of scientific papers produced by IMI projects.
IMI is a joint undertaking between the European Union and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations pharmaceutical industry association (EFPIA). It is Europe's largest public-private initiative aiming to speed up the development of better and safer medicines for patients.
The analysis, carried out by Thomson Reuters and published on the IMA and EFPIA websites, demonstrates that IMI-funded research measures up well against research supported by other high-profile funding organizations like the Wellcome Trust and the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health. Meanwhile a letter published in Nature Biotechnology by IMI and others sets out how this report fits in to IMI's wider efforts to evaluate its achievements.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze