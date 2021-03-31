Europe's legal cannabis market predicted to reach high of 3.2 billion euros by 2025

The European cannabis market is forecast to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 67.4% to reach 3.2 billion euros ($3.75 billion) by 2025, a new report has found.
The European Cannabis Report: 6th Edition, released today by specialist consultants, Prohibition Partners, highlights how 60,000 people were able to access cannabis medications for the first time in Europe in 2020, bringing the total to 185,000 patients for the year.
"Many opportunities are still open for businesses to embed themselves in niches of the value chain, before the market becomes more established"Europe’s medical cannabis market will be worth 406 million euros by the end of 2021, a year-on-year growth of 75% compared to 2020, according to the report’s estimates.
