Europe's pharma has the innovations, but now to deliver for patients?

Medicines to treat infectious diseases and inflammatory disorder, as well as cancers, Alzheimer’s and rare diseases that collectively affect millions of people are under development by pharma and biotech, but the problem now is to deliver them to patients.
This is the question posed by a new study released today by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).
The new EFPIA Pipeline Review reveals that these disease areas are among the top priorities of researchers running clinical trials today to investigate new medicines and vaccines. The comprehensive report found that in 2020 alone, around 5,000 clinical trials were launched – despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the volume of trials has increased over the past five years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze