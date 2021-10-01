European agency to check birth control pill cancer link

At the latest pharmacovigilance risk assessment meeting of the European Medicines Agency, the organization initiated a review of medicines containing nomegestrol and chlormadinone.
The agency is concerned about a potential risk of meningioma, following new data from two epidemiological studies carried out in France in women taking these medicines.
These medicines can be used in hormone replacement therapy and as contraceptives.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze