European approval for Calquence in CLL

UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has won European approval for Calquence (acalabrutinib) in Europe, for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL).

The next-generation selective Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor was approved one year ago in the USA in CLL and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

European approval was based on positive results from the Phase III ELEVATE-TN and ASCEND studies, and was widely anticipated, following a positive decision from the European Medicines Agency’s scientific panel, in July 2020.