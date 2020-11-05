European approval for Lynparza in prostate cancer

British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and co-developer Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) have been granted a new European approval for the PARP blocker Lynparza (olaparib).

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the therapy for some people with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), as defined by certain genetic mutations.

Lynparza is the first and only therapy of this kind approved in Europe in biomarker-selected advanced prostate cancer. The decision was widely anticipated, following a positive recommendation from the EMA’s scientific panel in September.