European Commission abandons plan to transfer control of pharma products to Industry Commissioner

Jean-Claude Juncker, President-elect of the European Commission, has backtracked on his decision to return control of medicines and pharma products to the Industry Commissioner. The policies regarding health products will remain under the auspices of the Health Commissioner, according to reports from European consultancy EurActiv.
Members of European Parliament (MEPs) and representatives from NGOs had protested vehemently about the move from Health Commissioner to Industry Commissioner, as well as Mr Juncker’s proposition to link the European Medicines Agency with the policy on health products in the Directorate General for Enterprise and Industry. It was a policy proposition that many met with criticism, not least due to the threats to clinical trial data transparency that it would engender.
Health products have been in the purview of the Directorate General for Health and Consumers (DG SANCO) since 2009.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze