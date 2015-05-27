Thursday 8 January 2026

European Commission approves Aloxi for children

Pharmaceutical
27 May 2015
eu-european-union-flag

The European Commission has endorsed the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use’s (CHMP) Opinion recommending the approval of Aloxi (palonosetron HCl) from privately-held Swiss cancer specialist Helsinn Group.

Aloxi injection is recommended for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, in pediatric patients one month of age and older. This is the first European approval of a product for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) in children aged one to six months. Since the childhood cancer incidence tends to be higher within the first three years of life, this approval offers an important therapeutic option to children, and especially young infants, undergoing cancer chemotherapy. This follows the US Food and Drug Administration approval of Aloxi for pediatric use in the USA last year.

Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group chief executive, said: “The European Commission's approval of Aloxi injection for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting in children aged one month or more is an important validation of Helsinn’s position as a world-leading company in cancer supportive care and of its development expertise. This approval will give another treatment option for physicians when treating childhood cancer, in particular for the fragile infancy group.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze