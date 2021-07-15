European countries support 'mix and match' approach to vaccination

The European Medicines Agency and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have provided an update on key measures necessary to combat the novel coronavirus.
The agencies have suggested that using a different vaccine for the second dose may be a permissible approach to ensuring widespread and expeditious protection.
Experts responsible for the vaccination programs in over half of European Union countries have decided to implement this policy, for example by offering a second dose of an mRNA vaccine following a first dose of an adenoviral vector vaccine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze