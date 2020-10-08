European deal for supply of J&J COVID-19 vaccine finalized

The European Commission (EC) has approved an advance purchase agreement in which Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen unit will supply 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to European Union (EU) member states following regulatory approval.

EU member states also have the option to secure up to 200 million additional doses.

Paul Stoffels, vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer, J&J, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten communities worldwide and we have a responsibility to ensure access to our COVID-19 vaccine as soon as we can. We appreciate the Commission’s and the member states’ support for our COVID-19 vaccine candidate and development efforts.”