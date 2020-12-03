European drugmakers embrace artificial intelligence

The European pharmaceutical industry has thrown its weight behind the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug development, with the publication of a new paper advocating its use.

Brussels-based trade body EFPIA - The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations - has timed the research to coincide with the new European Union (EU) Pharmaceutical Strategy.

The EU’s new strategy includes an important focus on how digital transformation can enable innovation, with applications in the prevention and diagnosis of health conditions.