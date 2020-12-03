European drugmakers embrace artificial intelligence

The European pharmaceutical industry has thrown its weight behind the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug development, with the publication of a new paper advocating its use.
Brussels-based trade body EFPIA - The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations - has timed the research to coincide with the new European Union (EU) Pharmaceutical Strategy.
The EU’s new strategy includes an important focus on how digital transformation can enable innovation, with applications in the prevention and diagnosis of health conditions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze