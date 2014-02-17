Friday 9 January 2026

European experts criticize the Drugs Act; focus on Bulgarian drug shortages

Pharmaceutical
17 February 2014

European experts have claimed as unlawful the measures introduced by the amendments to the Act for Medicinal Products in Human Medicine which applies a new licensing regime for export.

The new amendments will require each dealer to wait 30 days for an opinion from the Bulgarian Drug Agency (BDA) on any medication on the positive list, which includes nearly 3,000 products.

Heinz Kobelt, director European affairs of the European Association of Euro-Pharmaceutical (EAEPC) companies and Thilo Baurot, board member of the German Association of the parallel importers expressed concern that the amendments were not synchronized with the European Union and, if law changes enter into force, Bulgaria is threatened to sentence penalties procedure due to the restrictions that the Law imposes on the free movement of goods within the EU. Estonia, Spain, Greece and Portugal have already faced such issues and after the intervention of the Commission they have given more freedom to parallel trade. In Slovakia the adoption of the final decision is yet to come.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze