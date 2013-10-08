Friday 9 January 2026

European health R&D investments stagnate for the first time in history

Pharmaceutical
8 October 2013
janssen-logo-big

A report published yesterday shows that European research and development investments in health have stagnated since 2010 after decades of annual increases.

The report, commissioned by Janssen Pharmaceutica, a subsidiary of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and conducted by Deloitte Health Economics group, found that the total amount of health R&D in the European Union was 47 billion euros ($63.8 billion) in 2011, of which 60% was invested by the pharmaceutical industry and 40% by the member states and the European Commission. This amount represents 3% of total health care expenditure in the region, which amounts to 1.4 trillion euros. Within Europe, the major investors in health R&D are Germany with a total of 9.4 billion euros, followed by France (8.3 billion euros), the UK (7.4 billion euros), Switzerland (5.3 billion euros) and Italy (2.4 billion euros).

The private investments have stagnated for the first time, staying at 29 billion euros and public investment decreased 1% to 18 billion euros. Public investments include academic research and public research funds. In the USA, the health R&D investments have decreased even more strongly, but they remain at a very high level with 49 billion euros of private investments and 42 billion euros by the public authorities.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze