European HIV diagnostics manufacturers need to target large, undiagnosed HIV population

Over 32% of HIV+ people in Europe remain undiagnosed. This large untapped pool and the development of novel nucleic acid test (NAT) and non-NAT technology based platforms offers growth potential for HIV diagnostics manufacturers.

A new analysis from market research firm Frost & Sullivan, titled Analysis of European HIV Diagnostics Market, finds that the market is estimated to expand from $797.1 million in 2012 to approximately $1,164.4 million in 2019. The research covers HIV NAT diagnostics and immunodiagnostics.