Monday 12 January 2026

European launch of first body-identical combined hormone therapy treatment for post-menopausal women

Pharmaceutical
21 September 2021
theramex_large

Women’s health specialist Theramex has launched Bijuva (estradiol/progesterone) across Europe, including the UK.

Bijuva, which is known as Bijuve in the UK, is the first, and only, body-identical hormone therapy treatment (HRT) for estrogen deficiency symptoms in post-menopausal women with intact uterus and at least 12 months since last menses, which combines estradiol and progesterone in a single daily oral capsule.

UK-based Theramex has stressed that, unlike synthetic hormone products, the estradiol and progesterone found in Bijuva are chemically and biologically identical to the hormones naturally circulating in the woman’s body.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Theramex and Enzene join forces on Prolia biosimilar
10 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
TherapeuticsMD and Theramex gain UK and Belgium approval for HRT therapy
9 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves 'hot flashes' drug Bijuva
30 October 2018
Pharmaceutical
Carlyle and PAI Partners to acquire Theramex from CVC Funds
28 March 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze