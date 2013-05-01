European Medicines Agency publishes final advice from clinical trial advisory groups

The European Medicines Agency yesterday (April 30) published the final advice from the advisory groups that have been set up to inform the EMA in drafting its policy on proactive access to clinical-trial data.

The EMA says it has committed to the proactive publication of data from clinical trials supporting the authorisation of medicines once the marketing-authorisation process has ended, which the EMA does not consider commercially confidential. The release of data is ultimately about establishing trust and confidence in the system.

In November 2012, the EMA organized a workshop to gather the views, interests and concerns of a range of institutions, groups and individuals with an interest in the topic. Following the event, the EMA issued a call for nominations to join advisory groups to inform the EMA on five specific aspects: protecting patient confidentiality, clinical-trial-data formats, rules of engagement, good analysis practice and legal aspects.