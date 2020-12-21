US nod for oral prostate cancer therapy

Swiss firm Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) has won US approval for Orgovyx (relugolix), for the treatment of adults with advanced prostate cancer.
Approved under the Priority Review scheme, the product is the first and only oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for these patients.
The approval is based on efficacy and safety data from the Phase III HERO study, and the firm said it was planning to make the drug available in January 2021.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze