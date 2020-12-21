US nod for oral prostate cancer therapy

Swiss firm Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) has won US approval for Orgovyx (relugolix), for the treatment of adults with advanced prostate cancer.

Approved under the Priority Review scheme, the product is the first and only oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for these patients.

The approval is based on efficacy and safety data from the Phase III HERO study, and the firm said it was planning to make the drug available in January 2021.