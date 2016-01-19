European NSCLC treatments market to exceed $3 billion by 2019

The non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatments market in Europe is anticipated to cross $3 billion by 2019. Growth in the market is anticipated on account of increasing NSCLC prevalence rate, continuous exposure to radiation and carcinogens and growing patient awareness.

Moreover, according to a new report from Pharmaion, late appearance of disease symptoms leads to delay in diagnosis and advancement in the cancer stage, which results in increasing the cost of the treatment, and thereby generate higher revenues for Europe NSCLC treatments market.

In Europe, majority of the lung cancer patients were found to be suffering from NSCLC in 2014, and the trend is anticipated to continue through 2020. With increasing prevalence of NSCLC among European citizens, the demand for the treatments and therapies is forecast to grow at a robust pace in the next five years.