European pharma body calls for commitment to HTA reforms

A statement from the European pharma industry criticizes progress on a new proposal for making health technology assessments more efficient in the region.

For several years, European officials have debated a proposal for European Union level collaboration on joint clinical assessments, and negotiations with the European Parliament have now been initiated.

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) said that the decision to begin negotiations with lawmakers implies “a common position of the member states on the file and the willingness to start trialogue negotiations.”