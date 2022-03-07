European pharma industry affirms efforts to avoid animal testing

The European pharma industry has responded to a “non-legislative resolution” detailing plans and actions to move away from using animals in medical research.

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), a Brussels-based trade association and lobbying group, said it supported a statement from the European Commission that it is “not possible to predict when scientifically valid methods will become available that can replace particular animal procedures.”



The group said its members were committed to the science-based introduction of methods to replace the use of animals, and that its members aimed to “lead progress on this by engaging in a wide range of practical activities.”

Industry initiative